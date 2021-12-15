iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Bought by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 200.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 130.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000.

IYC opened at $81.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.91. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 12 month low of $68.55 and a 12 month high of $87.51.

