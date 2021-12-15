iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Purchased by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 486.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth $72,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth about $97,000.

Shares of IHI traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $62.76. The stock had a trading volume of 64,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,977. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.87 and a 200 day moving average of $62.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $67.29.

