Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.20. Issuer Direct shares last traded at $30.40, with a volume of 2,359 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Issuer Direct from a “d+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Issuer Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $112.67 million, a PE ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. Equities research analysts predict that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISDR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Issuer Direct by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Issuer Direct by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Issuer Direct by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 11,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. 30.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Issuer Direct Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

