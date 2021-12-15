Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Short Interest Update

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the November 15th total of 175,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 1,836.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 45,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 12.9% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 84,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itaú Corpbanca stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $3.06. 26,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,360. Itaú Corpbanca has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $456.66 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.4316 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 10.82%.

About Itaú Corpbanca

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

