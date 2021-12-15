iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Up 5% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) shot up 5% on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $54.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. iTeos Therapeutics traded as high as $37.30 and last traded at $37.22. 717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 299,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.44.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ITOS. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 2,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $61,884.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 45,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $1,317,016.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 433,301 shares of company stock valued at $13,647,568. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,666,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 128.38 and a beta of 1.55.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

