IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Short Interest Up 502.7% in November

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,015,400 shares, a growth of 502.7% from the November 15th total of 334,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 276.1 days.

Shares of IWGFF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,837. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19. IWG has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $5.65.

Get IWG alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

IWG Plc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of spectrum of work solutions across multiple brands. It also provides services to the property owner, property investor, franchisee, and brokers. The company was founded by Mark Dixon in 1989 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.