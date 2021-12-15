J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Hits New 1-Year High at $202.81

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $202.81 and last traded at $200.80, with a volume of 717244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.56.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

