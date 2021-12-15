J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 532.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 282.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 47.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of IRM stock opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.72 and a 1 year high of $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.46. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.27%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.