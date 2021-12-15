J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $167.63 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.58 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.95.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

