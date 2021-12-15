J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GAA. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,529,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 674.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 88,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GAA opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.89. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60.

