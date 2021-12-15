J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA)

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2021

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GAA. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,529,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 674.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 88,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GAA opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.89. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA)

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.