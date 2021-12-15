J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,700 Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 266,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 7.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 16,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.57. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.95.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.