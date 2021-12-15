J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,849,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $902,378,000 after purchasing an additional 41,408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,822,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $525,143,000 after purchasing an additional 227,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,031,000 after purchasing an additional 22,270 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,774,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $234.19 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $138.14 and a 1-year high of $237.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

