J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $227,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,677.20 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,256.27 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The company has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,764.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,731.66.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,992.48.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

