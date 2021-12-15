Jabil (JBL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Jabil to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JBL opened at $63.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.20 and its 200 day moving average is $60.08. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $40.37 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.99%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $901,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,653 shares of company stock valued at $6,858,234 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jabil stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 108,120 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Jabil worth $41,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

