Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.67 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.35 and the highest is $4.29. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $4.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $15.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.22 to $15.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $17.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.27 to $18.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JAZZ. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.36.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $856,882.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $883,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,264 shares of company stock worth $3,016,353 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.73. The stock had a trading volume of 902,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.55 and its 200 day moving average is $148.74. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

