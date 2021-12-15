Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for 3M (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for 3M in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $9.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.80.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.15.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $174.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 1 year low of $163.38 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.08. The firm has a market cap of $101.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

