Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $37.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 104.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of Imago BioSciences stock opened at $18.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.22. Imago BioSciences has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $35.68.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts expect that Imago BioSciences will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMGO. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth $106,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth $112,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

