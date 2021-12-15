Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on STORE Capital Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for STORE Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.89 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STORE Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James cut shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.70.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.24.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The firm had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

