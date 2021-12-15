JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Price Down 6.1%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) shares were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.25 and last traded at $42.54. Approximately 4,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,122,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.29.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JKS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CICC Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average is $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,396 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 23,581 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 291.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 37,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

