Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) Short Interest Update

Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 14.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Jiya Acquisition by 8.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 435,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 35,713 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JYAC remained flat at $$9.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,295. Jiya Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.78.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

