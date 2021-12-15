JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH) Short Interest Up 3,973.7% in November

JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, an increase of 3,973.7% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,050,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS JNSH opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. JNS has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06.
JNS Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for JNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.