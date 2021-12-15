JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH) Short Interest Up 3,973.7% in November

JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, an increase of 3,973.7% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,050,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JNSH opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. JNS has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06.

Get JNS alerts:

JNS Company Profile

JNS Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical design build construction services contractor in the United States. The company is based in Wheeling, Illinois.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for JNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.