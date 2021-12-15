JOE Reaches Market Capitalization of $345.30 Million (JOE)

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 15th. JOE has a total market capitalization of $345.30 million and $27.67 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JOE has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One JOE coin can now be bought for approximately $2.42 or 0.00004961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00054987 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,972.73 or 0.08146300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00077193 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,667.94 or 0.99796331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00053176 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002590 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 142,722,321 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

