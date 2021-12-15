John P. Brogan Sells 250 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Stock

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UHAL stock opened at $710.17 on Wednesday. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $420.72 and a 12 month high of $769.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $724.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $650.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Get AMERCO alerts:

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.48 by $5.42. AMERCO had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $13.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 60.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMERCO by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in AMERCO by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 35.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.