Jordan Frankel Sells 1,322 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $71,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jordan Frankel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Jordan Frankel sold 2,261 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $126,638.61.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $52.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.45 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.27. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $48.58 and a one year high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 195.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,445,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,176 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 186.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 43.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1,179.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 936,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,743,000 after purchasing an additional 863,024 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1,770.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 884,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,581,000 after purchasing an additional 837,389 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

