JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Holdings Trimmed by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,885 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMJ. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,670,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,285,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,106,009,000 after purchasing an additional 628,380 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,792,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,474,000 after purchasing an additional 152,709 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,107,000.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.26, for a total transaction of $543,407.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 4,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.41, for a total transaction of $710,056.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,993 shares of company stock worth $2,346,584.

NYSEARCA AMJ traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $16.60. 42,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,642. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $21.05.

