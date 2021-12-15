JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) to Neutral

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $15.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.72% from the stock’s current price.

COMM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $10.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.67. CommScope has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CommScope by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in CommScope by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

