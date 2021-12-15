JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.
EBAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.
NASDAQ EBAY opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. eBay has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $81.19.
In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,218,047. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 115.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of eBay by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.
About eBay
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
