JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. eBay has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that eBay will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,218,047. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 115.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of eBay by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.