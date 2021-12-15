Juan Coppel Purchases 5,250 Shares of Worley Limited (ASX:WOR) Stock

Worley Limited (ASX:WOR) insider Juan Coppel bought 5,250 shares of Worley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$10.48 ($7.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$55,020.00 ($39,300.00).
The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76.
Worley Company Profile
Featured Story: How a Put Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.