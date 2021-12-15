Juan Coppel Purchases 5,250 Shares of Worley Limited (ASX:WOR) Stock

Worley Limited (ASX:WOR) insider Juan Coppel bought 5,250 shares of Worley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$10.48 ($7.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$55,020.00 ($39,300.00).

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76.

Get Worley alerts:

Worley Company Profile

Worley Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors. It operates through Energy and Chemical Services; Mining, Minerals, and Metal Services; Major Projects and Integrated Solutions; and Advisian segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.