Kalmar (KALM) Market Cap Tops $4.30 Million

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One Kalmar coin can now be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00002763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kalmar has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and approximately $68,456.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kalmar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00052261 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,656.50 or 0.07801546 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00076710 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,849.12 or 0.99957742 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00051196 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Kalmar Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,317,498 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kalmar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalmar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.