Kanawha Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 82,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 236,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 195,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 17,783 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.45. 2,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,368. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $21.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

