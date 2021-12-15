Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 119 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Dover by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dover by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOV stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,568. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $115.88 and a 12 month high of $178.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.25 and its 200-day moving average is $164.09.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.45.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

