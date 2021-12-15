Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 2,595 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,883 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 15.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in CVS Health by 95.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 9.6% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.10. 144,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,243,999. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $67.06 and a 12-month high of $100.97. The firm has a market cap of $132.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.32.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

