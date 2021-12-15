Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 3,430 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.80. 128,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,212,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The company has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average is $58.23.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.