Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 493 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 404,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,115,000 after buying an additional 18,426 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 11,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $92.14. 82,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,696,709. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $77.76 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.