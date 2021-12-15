Kanawha Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 2.2% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $23,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $230.29. 25,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,529. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.31 and a fifty-two week high of $241.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.00 and a 200-day moving average of $211.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,513 shares of company stock worth $15,972,182. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.57.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

