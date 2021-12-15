Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Receives $45.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,615,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Karooooo during the second quarter worth approximately $3,691,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Karooooo during the second quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Karooooo during the second quarter worth approximately $782,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Karooooo during the second quarter worth approximately $423,000. Institutional investors own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Karooooo stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,135. Karooooo has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.97.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Karooooo will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

