Katalyo Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Katalyo has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $208,958.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00054938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,032.52 or 0.08207691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00078327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,157.22 or 1.00053349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00053307 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

