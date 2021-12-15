Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Update

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 162.5% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KZIA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Kazia Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kazia Therapeutics by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 42,983 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kazia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kazia Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 53,393 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kazia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kazia Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Kazia Therapeutics stock opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11. Kazia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $14.89.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of pharmaceutical drug. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.