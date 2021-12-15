Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €70.00 Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €70.00 ($78.65) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 31.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on Danone in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($60.67) price objective on Danone in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays set a €76.00 ($85.39) price objective on Danone in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €61.29 ($68.86).

Shares of Danone stock opened at €53.16 ($59.73) on Monday. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($69.52) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($81.04). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €56.29 and a 200 day moving average price of €58.81.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

