Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CIEN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 83.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 48.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

CIEN stock opened at $73.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $75.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.01.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $122,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,069 shares of company stock valued at $999,272. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.