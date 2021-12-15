Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 171.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,974 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCEF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the second quarter valued at about $94,000.

NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.13. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $24.72.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

