Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 419.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 84.7% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 58.4% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $43.72 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $46.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.