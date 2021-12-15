Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ventas by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter worth $357,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Ventas by 7.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 290,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.65 and its 200 day moving average is $55.68. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.04, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.44.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

