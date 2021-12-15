Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,475 Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 15,457 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

NXP stock opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.