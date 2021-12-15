Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 405 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Unity Software by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Gruss & Co. LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in Unity Software by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

NYSE:U opened at $140.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of -85.37 and a beta of 2.55. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

In other news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,186,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 4,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,814,965 shares of company stock worth $309,982,901 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.