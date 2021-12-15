Kevin Beatty Sells 604,854 Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) Stock

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) insider Kevin Beatty sold 604,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,080 ($14.27), for a total value of £6,532,423.20 ($8,632,778.12).

Kevin Beatty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Kevin Beatty acquired 14 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,085 ($14.34) per share, with a total value of £151.90 ($200.74).

On Monday, November 8th, Kevin Beatty acquired 13 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,140 ($15.07) per share, with a total value of £148.20 ($195.85).

LON DMGT opened at GBX 1,034 ($13.66) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,088.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,041.81. Daily Mail and General Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 698 ($9.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,178 ($15.57).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a GBX 568 ($7.51) dividend. This is an increase from Daily Mail and General Trust’s previous dividend of $17.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Daily Mail and General Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.04%.

About Daily Mail and General Trust

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

