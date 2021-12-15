Kevin D. Bunker Sells 10,000 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ZNTL stock opened at $71.25 on Wednesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $34.48 and a one year high of $87.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.80.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,662,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,431,000 after purchasing an additional 506,183 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the third quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,349,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,836,000 after purchasing an additional 248,540 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,322 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,813,000 after purchasing an additional 415,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,645,000 after purchasing an additional 435,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZNTL. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

