Kevin Hettrich Sells 46,285 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $1,159,439.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE QS opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 42.78 and a quick ratio of 42.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.83. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $19.12 and a 1-year high of $132.73.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 52,419 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after buying an additional 225,361 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.51% of the company’s stock.
About QuantumScape
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
