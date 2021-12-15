Kevin Hettrich Sells 46,285 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $1,159,439.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE QS opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 42.78 and a quick ratio of 42.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.83. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $19.12 and a 1-year high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 52,419 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after buying an additional 225,361 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

