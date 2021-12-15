KeyCorp Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, December 12th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $14.17 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.90. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.45.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $164.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.47 and its 200 day moving average is $144.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.00. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $165.37.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 37.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $463,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

