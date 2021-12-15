Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

Kimball International has raised its dividend payment by 38.5% over the last three years. Kimball International has a payout ratio of 189.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. Kimball International has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $375.93 million, a P/E ratio of -127.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $156.61 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kimball International by 88.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 141,858 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball International during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Kimball International by 102.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

